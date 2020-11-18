Your chance to adopt a grandparent for the holidays

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Hundreds in care facilities are hoping they are not forgotten for the holidays – and one Central Valley woman has been doing just that for the last 13 years, ensuring there is some Christmas joy through her Adopt a Grandparent program.

“When I was a kid I watched my grandmother die and so my heart and my passion has always been for the elderly,” said Chrissy Buckles, the community educator at Bristol Hospice.

The Adopt a Grandparent program gifts items like blankets, socks and lotions.

Past contributors share how much small gestures like this means to those in care facilities.

“Thinking about at a time like this with COVID, what they’re experiencing, some of these seniors are quarantined to their bedrooms. So their only point of contact are people they see or interact with daily are their caregivers,” said Samantha Watson.

“To some of them it’s just not any different than any other year, you know if they don’t have anybody, they don’t have anybody, it doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world, their world is right there where they’re at,” said Laura Young.

Currently the program is partnered with Bristol Hospice and works with four nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Valley with hopes for more.

“I’m sure every single nursing home in the Valley would be blessed by this, but with funds being tight, we don’t have enough quite yet. My goal would be to adopt every single nursing home in the Central Valley. These folks are the ones who have built our community, have worked in it, and have just given so many years of their lives to us,” said Buckles.

The gifts will be delivered on Dec. 21 and, depending on COVID-19 restrictions, carolers will come and sing on the properties.

For more information, email Chrissy Buckles at ChrissyBuckles@gmail.com.