Young stepping down as Hanford football coach

Josh Young, who won two Valley titles and a state championship in 13 years as Hanford’s head football coach, is stepping aside because of health concerns.

Young tells Sports Central he had been thinking about possibly stepping away from coaching for a while, and after having some complications with his heart during this past season, which required a major procedure, Young decided it was the right time to make the difficult decision to give up the coaching whistle.

The 44-year-old has been coaching at Hanford for 23 years, the last 13 as head coach.

He won three West Yosemite League championships, two Valley titles, and a state championship in 2015.

He also led the Bullpups to 3 CIF team academic championships.

“We had several seasons where we’ve been able to get a group of men to buy in and work towards a common goal,” said Young Wednesday. “And any time you can get 40-50 kids together, work real hard in the classroom and on the football field, and achieve the successes that we’ve had, those things stand out.”

Young also saying he is really thankful for all the support he has had over the years at the school, where he will continue on as a teacher.

“I hope this (coaching transition) is as seamless as possible for the players and coaches,” said Young. “There’s no negativity behind this, whatever’s going to help, I’m willing to do.”

