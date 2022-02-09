Young Fresno figure skaters keeping sport alive and well here in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Although getting to the Olympic level is filled with some obstacles for Central Valley figure skaters, there are some young skaters in Fresno who are still making a name for themselves in the sport.

Head to the Gateway Ice Center in Fresno on Saturday mornings and you will see a bunch of young skaters practicing their craft.



“I love the feeling of just going on the ice, and being able to have some fun,” says Aanya Patel.

Patel is one of the standout skaters in this group, along with Sienna Dyer and her older sister Cheyenne.



“I’ve been skating since I was like 2 years old,” says Cheyenne.

16-year-old Sienna and 18-year-old Cheyenne both can execute some impressive skills, especially Sienna.



“I’m landing my double axels and a couple of my triples,” says Sienna. “I hope to someday get triple axels and quads.”

Sienna is the most advanced of the Gateway skaters, ranked 82nd nationally at the junior level and Cheyenne isn’t too far behind.



“(Skating) just brings me so much joy,” says Cheyenne.

Aanya has been skating since she was four years old.



“My parents brought me here because they wanted me to do like a sport.” says Patel.

In addition to playing the viola and competing in math competitions, Aanya is one of the better 13-year-old figure skaters in her region.

“So I told a few friends in my history and language class (that I skated),” says Patel. “And they were like ‘you skate, you skate, that’s so cool.'”

At one point, Sienna had some big dreams when it comes to skating.

“I will win the Olympics, I’m determined to do it,” said a smiling 12-year-old Sienna back in 2018, when we first profiled the up-and-coming skater.

But to get that level, Central Valley skaters have some things working against them, like limited ice time and limited access to top-level coaching here in the Valley.



They may skate each week for five to seven hours total, whereas an Olympic-level figure skater will have spent that much time on the ice each day.

“To them it’s a job,” said Gateway Figure Skating Director Tina McDonald about the Olympic-level skaters. “They put in their hours, they’re expected to perform.”

Gilley Nicholson knows all about this. These days, he is semi-retired and helping out at Gateway back in his hometown of Fresno, after spending years coaching the sport in the Bay Area, where he helped coach current U.S. Olympians Karen Chen and Alyssa Liu.

“You have to be totally involved,” said Nicholson, about developing international-level skaters. “You know, you have to live, breathe and think the sport if you wanna be at the top.”

So Valley skaters are facing long odds of becoming Olympians, but never say never.



“Oh, there’s always the opportunity, every champion started as a beginner,” says McDonald.

Especially with a young skating community at Gateway that plans on helping to mold the next generation of figure skaters here in the valley.

“I hope to be a full coach,” says Sienna. “To be able to get kids to accomplish their dreams and get as far as they can possibly get.”

“Hoping that I can inspire them,” adds Cheyenne. “The same way my mom and everybody else has inspired me.”