‘You think we’ve got to record this’; How a local artist is turning life into art

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Artist and Fresno State professor Nick Potter grew up in London and moved to Fresno in 2011. He was working on a show for the Fresno Art Museum when the World Trade Center was attacked.

“I was painting that morning — painting some tall buildings — the Monroe building in Chicago… I did feel like it changed everything in lots of different ways for many years.”

His most recent exhibition at the Fresno Art Museum last year included buildings he saw on a trip to Brazil hauntingly empty of people.

“Outside or around them the world is sort of flipped. Something is not quite right. A crisis. Or some sort of disaster or climate issues. You’re left to contemplate that or trying to figure that out yourself.”

Eerie imagery suddenly mirrored in empty schools and workplaces across the Central Valley.

Potter says one of his students is planning to paint herself in her cap and gown because she will not have that traditional graduation experience.

Potter says, “Sometimes making art…seems a bit trivial or frivolous or decadent and other days you think we’ve got to record this time.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.