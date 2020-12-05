“You have no idea what we’re going through,” local businesses bracing for another big hit

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno County health officials announced Friday a renewed stay-at-home order could come as soon as Saturday. Many businesses were gearing up for what could be their last weekend before the new mandate takes effect.

Once the order goes into effect they’ll have just 24 hours to switch to takeout only or delivery only and other sectors including those offering beauty services will have to close completely.

“Imagine this, someone taking your livelihood, lighting it on fire, and telling you go feed your kids,” salon owner Bree Gentry said.

She said she was watching from her Clovis salon when Governor Gavin Newsom made his announcement Thursday.

“You (Newsom) try to sit in front of a camera and offer some sort of sympathy or empathy, it doesn’t make sense because you have no idea what we’re going through,” she said.

Newsom said the state has seen nearly 1,000 COVID related deaths in the past two weeks. He said action needs to be taken to slow the surge in cases and keep from overwhelming hospitals.

“We’re bracing ourselves that we may get the announcement as early as tomorrow but obviously we’re taking it day by day and we need people to be prepared,” Dr. Rais Vohra Fresno County’s interim health officer said.

Jesse Mendoza owner of The Local in Clovis is doing just that.

“I’m not the type of person who gives up. So I do want to be able to keep our doors open, keep my employees working and see what we can do to adjust to the ever changing guidelines,” he said.

After a cycle of closing and opening Mendoza said he’ll do what it takes to stay afloat if need be. He plans to offer takeout, gift boxed wine, and prepare at home meals.

He said the community has stepped up to the plate to help throughout the pandemic and called on them to continue supporting local businesses.

“A lot of restaurants barely made it out of the first shut down and the chances of making it through the second shut down are a lot less than what they were the first time. So every order for every restaurant goes a long way,” he said.