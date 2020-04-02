‘You don’t realize how much you miss them’: Mickey Cox Elementary teachers hold car parade

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Car parades have become a popular trend during this time of social distancing.

Teachers from the Mickey Cox Elementary School in Clovis drove by the homes of their students with special needs, to show them how much they are missed.

Car after car paraded down the streets of the students’ neighborhoods – each car decorated with messages to the children.

“We as a team wanted to do this for them,” said Tiffany Villard, a special education teacher at Mickey Cox Elementary School.

For these elementary students, a glimpse of their teachers brings them pure joy.

“The kids already miss their teachers and want to go back to school,” said Laura Rapp, a parent.

It’s been three weeks since Clovis Unified closed schools over coronavirus concerns. Teachers say distance makes the heart grow fonder.

“You don’t realize how much you miss them until you see their little faces and you realize ‘God, these kids are a part of our daily life’ and not seeing them every day, really, really impacted me,” Villard said.

The feeling is mutual for students, like second-grader JoJo. Giving her teacher an air high-five really makes her “happy.”

Her father, Steve Lopez, said parades like this one means a lot to not just JoJo, but to all students.

“She has a special bond with her teacher and it shows them that they really care,” he said.

