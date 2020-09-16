You can win a new house in the annual Granville ‘Home of Hope’ giveaway

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – You could win a brand new home and help local charities at the same time at the annual Granville “Home of Hope.”

Granville says their fundraiser has generated more than $5.8 million for community-based organizations since 2006.

This year’s goal is to sell 8,000 tickets to raise $800,000; 100% of the proceeds will benefit 10 local organizations.

“This home is a symbol of what each of these organizations do each and every day by giving hope to those in need in our community. Please join all of us at Granville Homes by purchasing your ticket today.” DARIUS ASSEMI, GRANVILLE HOMES

The grand prize is a 1,962 square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath Canvas 10 Plan house in Granville’s Canvas Collection gated neighborhood at Belterra near Shields and Fowler Avenues.

Fresno Lexus is partnering with Granville and has donated a 2-year lease on a 2020 Lexus UX to be raffled off as an additional prize.

Anyone who purchases a two-ticket Lexus bundle will be eligible to win the Lexus lease. The Lexus will be raffled off on Sept. 16. Only 2,000 Lexus tickets will be entered into the Lexus drawing.

To purchase your Granville Home of Hope tickets call 559-440-8388.

The home will be given away on Sept. 30 live on KSEE24.

