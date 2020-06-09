Yosemite National Park passes selling quick

Yosemite National Park is reopening to general visitors Thursday with a limit of 1,700 vehicles a day.
Passes were made available for purchase online at recreation.gov beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The passes are selling quickly. Here’s what’s left each day out of 1,700 passes:
Passes still available at 10:00 a.m.
- 485 Thursday 6/11
- 448 Friday 6/12
- 330 Saturday 6/13
- 578 Sunday 6/14
Passes still available at 12:00 p.m.
- 351 Thursday 6/11
- 292 Friday 6/12
- 73 Saturday 6/13
- 472 Sunday 6/14
