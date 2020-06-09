Yosemite National Park passes selling quick

Yosemite National Park is reopening to general visitors Thursday with a limit of 1,700 vehicles a day.

Passes were made available for purchase online at recreation.gov beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The passes are selling quickly. Here’s what’s left each day out of 1,700 passes:

Passes still available at 10:00 a.m.

485 Thursday 6/11

Thursday 6/11 448 Friday 6/12

Friday 6/12 330 Saturday 6/13

Saturday 6/13 578 Sunday 6/14

Passes still available at 12:00 p.m.

351 Thursday 6/11

Thursday 6/11 292 Friday 6/12

Friday 6/12 73 Saturday 6/13

Saturday 6/13 472 Sunday 6/14

