Yosemite National Park passes selling quick

Yosemite National Park is reopening to general visitors Thursday with a limit of 1,700 vehicles a day.

Passes were made available for purchase online at recreation.gov beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The passes are selling quickly. Here’s what’s left each day out of 1,700 passes:

Passes still available at 10:00 a.m.

  • 485 Thursday 6/11
  • 448 Friday 6/12
  • 330 Saturday 6/13
  • 578 Sunday 6/14

Passes still available at 12:00 p.m.

  • 351 Thursday 6/11
  • 292 Friday 6/12
  • 73 Saturday 6/13
  • 472 Sunday 6/14

