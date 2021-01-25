Yosemite National Park to remain closed until Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Yosemite National Park will re-open on Jan. 30, conditions permitting, officials said.

RELATED: Yosemite National Park to remain closed until Friday due to multiple damages caused by high winds

Park staff continue to clear roads and trails, mitigate hazard trees, and work toward restoring safe conditions for employees and visitors due to last week’s Mono wind event.

A significant winter storm is forecast to begin Tuesday night. Hazardous conditions, including substantial snow accumulation, falling trees, and dangerous road conditions, are anticipated through the week, park officials say.

When the park reopens, it will be open 24 hours per day.

Upper Pines Campground will open on Feb. 8. Yosemite Valley Lodge and The Ahwahnee Hotel will open on Feb. 5.

Visitors will be able to enter the park using El Portal Road (Highway 140), Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 from the west), and Hetch Hetchy Road. Areas south of Yosemite Valley (including Badger Pass, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, South Entrance, and Wawona Road) will remain closed until further notice.

RELATED: How long will Yosemite stay closed after high wind event?