Yosemite National Park hosting virtual campfire

FILE – This Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, shows a view seen on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber, File)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Yosemite National Park is hosting a campfire livestream on Saturday.

Park officials say they are kicking off National Park week and Junior Ranger day, by inviting the community to create their own cozy campsite in their living room or backyard.

The livestream begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday through the Yosemite National Park Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/YosemiteNPS/live/

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.