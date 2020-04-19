Yosemite National Park hosting virtual campfire

FILE – This Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, shows a view seen on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber, File)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Yosemite National Park is hosting a campfire livestream on Saturday.

Park officials say they are kicking off National Park week and Junior Ranger day, by inviting the community to create their own cozy campsite in their living room or backyard.

The livestream begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday through the Yosemite National Park Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/YosemiteNPS/live/

