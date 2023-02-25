Yosemite National Park, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The National Park Service announced Saturday morning that Yosemite National Park is officially closed and will remain so for several days.

Officials announced that starting Saturday, Yosemite National Park will be closed to the public until Wednesday, March 1st.

The reason for the closure, they say, is due to severe winter conditions.

The only travel permitted within the park during the five day closure is limited to administrative traffic, and those who fall into that category, are advised to use the El Portal Road entrance to access the park.

For the latest updates on the park and its conditions, you can click here. Or you may follow them on Facebook by clicking here