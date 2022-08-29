(KGPE) – Central Valley native Trinity Curtis has gone from playing baseball in high school, to playing it on the small screen.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Curtis over zoom recently. “When I saw myself (on the screen), I was like, ‘is this me.'”

Because over the last couple years, Trinity has been involved in a remake of a movie that was already close to her heart.

“It’s an honor, because growing up, ‘A League of Their Own’ was my favorite movie,” says Curtis.

The new ‘A League of Their Own’ 8-part Amazon series, is based on that iconic movie, a movie that told the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which launched during World War II.

Trinity was a trailblazer herself on the diamond, having played three years total of junior varsity and varsity baseball at Yosemite High in Oakhurst, in addition to having played for the USA Women’s Baseball national team, and for an organization called Baseball For All, which offers baseball opportunities to women.



Through a connection with Baseball For All, Trinity was approached about helping out with the television project, and she accepted.

The show had an initial training camp in Los Angeles, and then after a long pause because of COVID, shot the remainder of the show in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2021.

“I’ll tell ya, from the pilot to now, some of them gradually got a lot better.” said Curtis.

Trinity also got a first-hand look at what it was like for the original women in the league in the 1940’s, like having to slide in a skirt.



“Yeah, it does not feel good at all, at all,” said a smiling Curtis. “Honestly, doing it, it made me wanna give more credit to the women who did it back then, playing in dresses, playing with these awful gloves.”

And as it turns out, Trinity ended up doing more than just helping with the show, she’s also in the show, playing Ruth, a minor character who is one of the players on the Rockford Peaches.

“I will tell you right now, I am no actress,” said Curtis. “I like stayed away from theater and everything in high school, that’s not my thing. I had a couple lines, not sure if they’ll keep them because they were pretty brutal.”