Yosemite Axe Throwing holds fundraiser for 7-year-old boy with rare terminal muscle disease

OAKHURST, California (KGPE) – Many spent throwing around a few axes on Sunday at Yosemite Axe Throwing in Oakhurst.

It was all to help, Kalel Hamilton, a little boy from Ahwahnee, suffering a rare terminal genetic muscular disease.

The 7-year-old loves superheroes. If you couldn’t tell by his name, Superman is his favorite.

But unlike most kids Kalel’s age, he can’t run and jump or play much because of his condition.

“A little over a year ago, December of 2018, Kal was officially diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy,” said Rick Hamilton, Kalel’s father.

Hamilton says it’s a muscle-wasting disease, which means his son’s body lacks the protein it needs for the muscle to keep its form.

“Without that, the muscle cells will continue to die and he’ll get weaker and weaker and that includes his diaphragm and his heart which is how, most boys will succumb to is heart failure or respiratory failure,” he said.

While there is no cure, there’s nothing Hamilton wouldn’t do for his son.

He started running marathons all over the world to help raise money for research. Hamilton’s wife took a job with a nonprofit that’s doing a study on the disease, which Kalel is a part of, but it’s based on the East Coast.

“It’s about $7,000 a month for the study to get the infusions, for the travel, the hotel stays and the doctors,” he said.

When people in the mountain community heard this, they stepped up.

Nate Hodges owns Yosemite Axe Throwing, which opened a little more than a month ago.

Hodges spoke with Hamilton and offered to help put on an all-day fundraiser and tournament. All the money goes to help Kalel.

“Seeing Kal coming in here and being in the position he’s in and smiling and enjoying it, mean a lot to me,” Hodges said.

Hamilton even created a website called, “Flex for Kal”, where people can donate and also take photos in this pose as a way to show support.

“[We] wanted him to feel the love and support of everybody that cares for him and fighting for him,” Hamilton said.

Yosemite Axe Throwing was able to raise nearly $1,500 for Kalel.



