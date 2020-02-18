Yolo Sushi coworker uses belt to create tourniquet for shooting victim

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – On Sunday night, 31-year-old Ibis Hernandez was shot in the leg while he was working at Yolo Sushi in southeast Fresno.

According to Hernandez’s family, once he was hit in the thigh he fell to the floor.

Fearing for his life, he called for a coworker and instructed her how to make a tourniquet for his leg out of his own belt.

“Trying to slow down the bleeding,” said Fresno Police Sgt. Todd Turney. “Trying to apply the tourniquet or direct pressure is really important in the initial stages.”

Turney said the employee was an unintended target in the shooting.

“I’m very proud of how calm he was but it is hitting him that he could have been killed,” said Hernandez’s mom in a statement.

He said the incident stemmed from a series of arguments between two separate groups of individuals who were arguing earlier in the night including a physical fight inside of Yolo Sushi.

“Security was quick at separating them and escorting them out of the business,” said Turney.

Police said there then was another argument outside of the bar when one of the men shot out with some of the bullets hitting the bar and ultimately Hernandez.

“There were multiple rounds passed through multiple walls,” said Turney.

The shooter took off. Police hoped to use surveillance cameras in the area but they were not recording.

