WWII veteran loses $10k in a scam; locals rally together to get him hearing aids and his money back

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A World War II veteran who was scammed out of thousands of dollars he was saving for hearing aids has benefitted twice over thanks to locals’ generosity.

92-year-old Floyd Smith lost $10,000 when he thought he was lending money to a man in need. Instead, he was lending money to a con artist who took his money and ran.

Floyd is in need of hearing aids but since being scammed he can not afford them. That all changed Wednesday thanks to the generosity of strangers.

“I was getting to the place where I thought, gee whiz, you know if people scam me and nobody cares,” said Floyd. “But, they do care, everybody cares,”

After Floyd realized he had been scammed he filed a lawsuit. Floyd won a judgment but has not been able to collect anything on it.

CEO of Beltone Central California Dennis Thomas heard about Floyd’s story and wanted to help.

“I’m happy to be able to supply a premiere set of hearing aids from Beltone Corporate,” said Thomas.

As well as giving him the new hearing aids, Thomas said his company and the wider community also raised another $10,000 to replace the money Floyd Smith lost.

“Floyd you is just an amazing guy and I am honored,” said Thomas. “Really I am getting a lot more out of this than he is and I am really happy to help out.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.