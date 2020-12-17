Wreaths Across America will look very different this year

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – The Wreaths Across America event is celebrated throughout the world in more than two thousand locations. At the Clovis Cemetery, normally around 4,000 wreaths are laid on fallen veteran’s graves, but this year just around 900 because of the pandemic.

“This year is gonna be very slim. We have only about 25% of the wreaths that we need to cover the cemetery,” said Linda Branam, the Location Coordinator for Clovis Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America day began in 1992. The Redbank, Academy and Clovis cemeteries have participated in the event for the past few years.

“We just can’t have the numbers that we normally have. We normally have between 500 to 700 people that attend our ceremony at Clovis.”

Although the event will look and feel different this year, its purpose is the same.

“Our mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who have served or are currently serving and their families and to teach our children the value of freedom. Something that we just feel compelled to do. We can’t let them be forgotten.”

On Friday, Dec. 18 American flags will mark where the veteran’s graves are located for the event.

“We always place the American flags, but this year, obviously there won’t be a wreath for every veteran, but at least they will have an American flag.”

Wreaths Across America is Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8:45 a.m. sharp, but the Clovis Cemetery is asking for volunteers Thursday, Friday, and Sunday for setup and take down.

You can reach Linda Branam on her cell phone at 559-916-2259.