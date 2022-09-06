FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – We are going to learn a lot about the Fresno State football team over the next two weeks.



They will travel to the Coliseum to face AP-No. 10 USC on Sept. 17, but before that, the Bulldogs get a really good test this weekend, when they host another Pac-12 team, Oregon State.

The Beavers began the season with an impressive win over Boise State in Corvallis, while the Bulldogs looked a little sluggish in their season-opening win over Cal Poly.



There was one big positive coming out of that win over the Mustangs though, and that was the play of new wide receiver Nikko Remigio.



The senior graduate transfer from Cal had nine catches for 100 yards Saturday, and also added a rushing touchdown.



It was quite a debut for the new Bulldog.



“I feel like over the course of the past few months that I’ve been here, I’ve had the opportunity to really learn and understand Bulldog football, and the traditions that make Bulldog football,” said Remigio after practice Tuesday. “You know, it’s deep-rooted, it’s filled with hard work, and it’s a great tradition to be a part of.”

Remigio transferred to Fresno State after starting 36 games in four years at Cal, where he had nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns – seven receiving and one on a punt return.



By the way, the new AP poll came out Tuesday, and both the Bulldogs and Oregon State are getting votes.



Fresno State would be No. 32 overall, and Oregon State No. 38, if the poll was extended out to include all the teams getting votes.