World’s largest treehouse burns down

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee landmark is now completely gone after a fire late Tuesday night.
Cumberland County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Minister’s Treehouse in Crossville around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. We’re told the entire building burned to the ground in about 15 minutes.
No injuries have been reported. There has been no indication of what caused the fire.
The ten-story building stands over 90 feet tall and took over a decade to complete. Landscaper Horace Burgess bought the land outside Crossville in the early 90s. Burgess became ordained as a minister and began working on the project after he said God told him to build him a treehouse.
The treehouse became a popular destination for church groups and tourists alike. The Minister’s Treehouse was closed as a tourist attraction by Fire Marshalls in 2012 due to the dilapidated condition of the structure.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.