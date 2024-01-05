Disney’s “World of Color – One” will return to Disney’s California Adventure Park beginning on Jan. 19, the resort announced on Friday.

The show, which debuted during the Disney100 celebration, is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters and music from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars all in the same production.

“World of Color-One” tells the story of how a “single action – like a drop of water – creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change,” a news release said.

“Hurry Home – A Lunar New Year Celebration,” a water show, will be shown before “World of Color-One” during the resort’s Lunar New Year celebration. Lunar New Year at Disney’s California Adventure Park will run from Jan. 23 through Feb. 18.

“Hurry Home – A Lunar New Year Celebration” returns, presented before “World of Color – One” in Disney California Adventure Park (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland also announced that “Wondrous Journeys,” another show that debuted during the Disney100 celebration, will return to Disneyland from March 22 to April 14.

Southern California residents can also visit the “Happiest Place on Earth” at a discounted rate, thanks to a resident exclusive ticket offer.