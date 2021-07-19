YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California (KSEE) – World-famous athlete reported missing in Yosemite National Park — friend says ‘Something must have really gone wrong.’

Todd Huston is a longtime friend since high school and a climbing partner of Fred Zalokar. When he heard Yosemite National Park officials report Zalokar missing from a day hike from Happy Isles to the summit of Mountain Clark, he said that trail should be a piece of cake for the accomplished marathoner and climber.

“For something like this to happen in Yosemite Valley, an area that he knows well, something must have really gone wrong for him not to either be back early or to be back on time. That mountain is nothing compared to a lot of the others that he’s climbed,” said Huston.

Since 1990, the 61-year-old climbed 185 of the world’s highest mountains. Huston says Zalokar, who’s from Reno is still breaking world records but does so carefully.

“Even though he’s climbed some of the most dangerous mountains in the world, he’s actually an incredibly conservative climber, he does not take unnecessary risks and if he finds himself in a position that looks dangerous, he is going to back off.”

Zalokar is six feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with khaki shorts according to a post by the park.

“We don’t really know what could have happened to Fred, but my guess is possibly a slip and fall, maybe he’s gotten stuck and we’re just hoping and praying that he’s okay and they’re going to find him very, very soon,” said Huston.

Anyone who has seen Zalokar or was hiking in the same area on Saturday or Sunday is asked to call Yosemite National Park dispatch at (209) 379-1992.