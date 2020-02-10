World Ag Expo prepares to open in Tulare

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The 53rd World Ag Expo kicks off Tuesday in Tulare.

Gates will open at 9:00 a.m. the World Ag Expo is scheduled to take place Feb. 11-13.

Opening Ceremonies will start at 8:00 a.m. in the Heritage Complex Banquet Hall. The ceremonial opening will begin with an awards ceremony for Top 10 New Products Winners.

RELATED STORY: Six exhibitors blocked from World Ag Expo due to coronavirus travel ban

World Ag Expo seminars kick-off at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and run throughout the three-day show at the Seminar Center on the southeast end of the grounds.

For a full list of seminars, click here.

For a full schedule of events, more information about the show or to purchase tickets for the 2020 World Ag Expo, go to the World Ag Expo website.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.