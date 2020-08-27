Working through the digital bugs of online learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Going back to school virtually has posed many challenges on teachers and students.

Fresno Unified completed week one of virtual learning and during the first week teachers and students had to overcome servers going down, WiFi being spotty, and slow connections.

Abraham Olivares is the Principal at Fort Miller Middle School. He said he is proud of his team of teachers who had to overcome a lot of obstacles.

“I think the biggest thing is having that patience and having that understanding that virtual learning is a challenge for everybody,” said Olivares.

Olivares said his teachers have had to work fast on their feet and be patient.

“To be forgiving and flexible when things don’t go as plan and we are ensuring that we are communicating that with our families and that we have their backs,” said Olivares.

State Superintendent of schools Tony Thurmond held his weekly press conference and mentioned 97% of California Public Schools started off the year with distance learning.

Thurmond said many of them ran into the same problems with technology glitches and slow internet speeds.

“We have put out some updated guidance on distance learning and we continue to figure out ways to support our district and finding balance between live instruction and making sure our districts are getting what they need,” said Thurmond.

According to Thurmond some of the biggest complaints their office has been getting is ensuring teachers are well equipped to stop the potential digital divide and seeking more time for the students who look like they are struggling.

“I know that together we are going to thrive throughout this chaos and there will be learning opportunities during this time,” said Olivares.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.