Worker dies after falling 200 feet from Orlando Starflyer attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A theme park worker has died after falling 200 feet from the Orlando Starflyer attraction on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The 21-year-old man was performing a safety check when he fell to his death shortly before 8 a.m., authorities said on Monday.

Fire officials said the man fell 200 feet and struck a platform below the attraction. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation, according to WESH.

The 450-foot attraction opened in 2018.

No other details were available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.