Wonder Valley near Sanger reopens for weddings



FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Wonder Valley Ranch is a resort and conference center north of Sanger. The popular spot for weddings and vacations closed its doors with other local businesses at the start of the pandemic. But now they’re reopening.

Roy Oken’s family owns and operates Wonder Valley. “It’s not easy to tell the mother of a bride she’s been planning this wedding for a year ‘I’m sorry you just can’t get married — that the kids can’t get married here.”

Wonder Valley Ranch Resort and Conference Center is a destination for business functions, vacations for seniors, school trips and weddings and other group gatherings. All have had to go on hold until now.

The outdoor wedding garden is large enough to widely-distance guests.

Sales manager Barbara Dillon says, “They dine on our outdoor patio. The tables are all spread out and there are only six per table.”

Many guest rooms are individual cottages. Such “family units” are the inspiration for a new family vacation package that safely distances each family.

Activities like the ropes and archery courses will be scheduled for one family at a time. One family eats per table. Meals are served cafeteria style instead of buffet.

Oken says, “We have 75 acres here and you’ll hardly know there’s another family here.”

