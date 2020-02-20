Woman struck and killed by train in South Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was struck and killed by a train in south Fresno on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officials say the woman was struck just before 5 p.m. near Butler and East Avenues.

Officers and paramedics told police they arrived and found the woman unresponsive with a head injury.

Police say the woman was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

According to the train conductor, the train was traveling southbound when they saw the woman walking on the east side of the tracks.

The train conductor told police they activated their horn but the woman did not respond. They were unable to stop and a part of the train struck her in the head. The train conductor says the woman did not throw herself in front of the train, it appeared that she was just not paying attention.

