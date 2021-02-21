Woman struck and killed by train in Merced, police says

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is dead after being struck by a train in Merced Sunday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 15th and 16th streets for a pedestrian that had been struck by a train at around 10 a.m.

When authorities arrived they located a woman deceased at the location.

The train conductor told police the woman was standing on the train tracks looking through binoculars before being struck by the train.

Police say the train conductor warned her multiple times by honking the train’s horn.

Authorites say it is unknown if the woman heard the train or why she was standing on the train tracks.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

