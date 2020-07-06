Live Now
Newsom ordena el cierre de ciertos negocios en el Condado de Madera
Woman starts virtual book drive to bring diverse, anti-racist books to schools and public libraries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A Fresno woman, Kayla Haydock, has started a virtual book drive to bring more diverse and anti-racist books to elementary schools and public libraries.

The books meet one of more of the following criteria:

  • They are by black authors or illustrators
  • They feature black protagonists
  • Tell the stories of key figures in black history
  • And/or encourage discussion surrounding race and racism

“I think this is a really good opportunity to share black stories and amplify black voices and so this is just a vessel to be able to rebuild libraries,” said Kayla Haydock, starter of @Books4Understanding, a virtual book drive. 

People are able to donate through an Amazon wish list that Haydock has created.

You can find the Amazon wish list here.

There are about 20 to 30 books to pick from.

“You chose whatever books speak to you and then you can select that book and it can be directly shipped through the firs time shipping option that shows to Books4Understanding,” Haydock said. “Once it comes to me then I do all the work for you.” 

Kayla wants to get these books out to elementary schools and public libraries by the time classes start again in August. 

“Someone may pick up this book and say this is me and I relate to this or this is a different experience and I have a broader perspective and understanding, I think either way the community wins,” Kayla added. 

