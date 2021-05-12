Woman stabbed to death in Visalia, her attacker hospitalized, investigators say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was stabbed to death Wednesday and her attacker is hospitalized, according to Visalia police.

Around 10:43 a.m. Visalia police were en route to the 6300 block of Sweet Avenue for a family disturbance call. When officers arrived, they say they found a woman who had been stabbed. Officers say they were able to detain a suspect, a man who was found at the location.

The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead after arrival.

The suspect was also taken to an area hospital. His injures are described as “moderate” and he has been identified as the victim’s brother-in-law, according to investigators.