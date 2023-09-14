PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville Woman “hit big” on the Dollar Storm slot machine at Eagle Mountain Casino and walked away with more than $60,000, casino officials announced Thursday.

Officials say the Porterville resident, Tina, only bet $1 to take home $63,296.1 from the jackpot at the full-service casino operated by the Tule River Tribe.

The casino is located at 1850 West Street, off Highway 65, and next to the Porterville Fairgrounds.

Tina’s win adds to the close to 20,000 jackpots that have been paid to guests through the month of September.