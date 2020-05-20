Woman shot in her Fresno home while watching TV

A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg while watching television in her home.

Fresno police got several calls around 3:30 Wednesday morning of gunshots in the area of Hazelwood and Ventura. Officers say a woman in her 30’s was watching television in her bedroom when someone shot at her home and she was hit in the leg.

Lieutenant Anthony DeWall tells us the woman didn’t hear anything that sounded like a disturbance before the shots were fired. He also says there’s nothing in the woman’s background or in anyone’s at the residence that they should be a victim of a shooting. DeWall says they’re trying to determine exactly what happened.

DeWall says they found shell casings from a rifle that were a distance away so it appears the gunman wanted to hit the house. He says he doesn’t know if the woman was the target of if it was a case of mistaken identity.