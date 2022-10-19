FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was shot by a homeowner during an attempted break-in early Wednesday morning near Kerman, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they respond to the area of Ashlan and Sycamore avenues around 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived at the home, they say the woman was not at the scene.

According to deputies the woman was found south of the home on Belmont Avenue and was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Deputies say they are investigating the alleged break-in attempt. We’ll be updating this as soon as more information is made available. If you have any additional information regarding this case please call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.