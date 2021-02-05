Woman sentenced in killing of Las Vegas nail salon manager

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Las Vegas on Friday sentenced a woman to 10 to 25 years in prison for killing a nail salon manager with a vehicle while trying to skip out on a $35 manicure.

Krystal Whipple previously admitted she killed 51-year-old Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen, a mother of three from Garden Grove, California.

Whipple’s guilty plea in December to second-degree murder allowed her to avoid trial on felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges.

Authorities said Whipple fled to Boulder City and then Los Angeles before surrendering to police in Glendale, Arizona, almost two weeks after Nguyen’s death.