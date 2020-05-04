Woman rescued after falling 30 feet during a hike near Shuteye Peak in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was rescued on Sunday afternoon after falling almost 30 feet while on a hike near Shuteye Peak in Madera County.

Authorities say they received a call at around 4 p.m. of a 35-year-old woman from Colorado involved in a climbing accident. The woman’s climbing partner was able to call 911 and request assistance.

Units with the Sheriff’s Deputies, Search and Rescue Volunteers, USFS Fire and Law Enforcement, Sierra Ambulance, CAL-Fire, and Madera County Fire responded to the trailhead to start the hike towards to the woman.

A Search and Rescue Volunteer also joined with Central Division CHP’s helicopter, H40 for a hoist rescue, in the case authorities were not able to reach her by ground.

When crews arrived at the trailhead they say they found the road to access the woman blocked by down trees and had to begin cutting them out of the way to get closer to the patient.

H40 along with the SAR Volunteer was able to hoist the woman out, the woman was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The woman’s climbing partner was met by the ground team who hiked back out with him.

During this incident, Sheriff’s Dispatch says they also got report of subjects who were stuck in the snow near Mammoth Pool Road.

Those subjects were able to self-rescue while waiting for SAR Members to respond to them.

Authorities say the rescue required the effort of 25 rescuers and took 3 hours.

