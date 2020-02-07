Woman loses home and two pets in Central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — As flames tore through a home in Central Fresno on Wednesday night, a woman who lived inside managed to make it out alive.

“She doesn’t have any clothes at all, only what she had on and pajamas, and gave her a pair of shoes,” neighbor and friend Ronnie Garcia said.

Garcia says he is helping her out and says things couldn’t get much worse.

RELATED: FFD: Two dogs die in Fresno house fire

Garcia said she’s devastated because she couldn’t save her two dogs from the inferno, even though she risked her life trying.

“She tried to save the two dogs that she lost, and that’s how she got burned but she couldn’t do it, she couldn’t get into the room,” Garcia says.

Garcia says the dogs that died were stuck in a room in the back of the house where the flames were the most intense.

Robert Castillo with the Fresno Fire Department said the woman’s smoke alarm is a major reason why she made it out okay.

“Smoke detectors are the first line of defense to let you know there’s a fire in the house. So, in this case, she did have a working smoke detector, she was able to get out safely.” Castillo says.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, but investigators say it appears it may be electrical.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.