Woman loses home and two pets in Central Fresno house fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — As flames tore through a home in Central Fresno on Wednesday night, a woman who lived inside managed to make it out alive.

“She doesn’t have any clothes at all, only what she had on and pajamas, and gave her a pair of shoes,” neighbor and friend Ronnie Garcia said.

Garcia says he is helping her out and says things couldn’t get much worse.

RELATED: FFD: Two dogs die in Fresno house fire

Garcia said she’s devastated because she couldn’t save her two dogs from the inferno, even though she risked her life trying.

“She tried to save the two dogs that she lost, and that’s how she got burned but she couldn’t do it, she couldn’t get into the room,” Garcia says.

Garcia says the dogs that died were stuck in a room in the back of the house where the flames were the most intense.

Robert Castillo with the Fresno Fire Department said the woman’s smoke alarm is a major reason why she made it out okay.

“Smoke detectors are the first line of defense to let you know there’s a fire in the house. So, in this case, she did have a working smoke detector, she was able to get out safely.” Castillo says.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, but investigators say it appears it may be electrical.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.