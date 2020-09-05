Woman killed, passenger in critical condition after rollover on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is dead and a male passenger is in critical condition after a rollover crash on Highway 41 Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Authorities say the two victims were thrown from their SUV near Highway 99 and Highway 41 at around 3:00 p.m.

The SUV was speeding and changing lanes recklessly when it veered off the highway, rolling over at least three times down an embankment and crashing into another car on southbound Highway 99.

The driver of that car was able to walk away with minor injuries, police say it is not clear why the driver of the SUV was speeding.

Authorities said they did find weapons, ammo, narcotics, and a large sum of cash in the SUV.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.