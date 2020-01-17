Woman in serious conditions after losing control of her vehicle, police says

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police say a woman is in serious condition after she lost control of her vehicle in Hanford on Thursday afternoon.

A 50-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Highway 198 when police say she ran a red light.

Authorities say the woman tried slamming on the brakes but lost control of her vehicle due to the wet road conditions.

Police say the vehicle skidded onto the on-ramp at 12th Ave and went into the embankment where her car rolled over multiple times and went through a fence.

The woman was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.

