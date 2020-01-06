Woman in North Fresno was seeking help by shooting her gun, police says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police department responded to multiple shots heard in Northwest Fresno early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area near Foxhill Dr. and Brookview Dr.

Police say they found a woman who was bleeding but had not been shot.

The woman had fallen and was trying to seek help by shooting her gun up in the air multiple times police say.

Authorities say the woman had fallen and felt disoriented before shooting her gun.

The woman was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police are investigating to see if there were any other motives.

