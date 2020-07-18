Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Friday.

Police say it happened at around 8:30 p.m. near Fruit and Jensen Avenues.

Witnesses told authorities the woman appeared disoriented as she was walking along the dark roadway.



Police say the driver didn’t see her while driving.

The victim was sent to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

