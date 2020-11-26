Woman in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near Fig Garden Village

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman in her 60’s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near Fig Garden Village Wednesday night.

Witnesses told police the victim was crossing Shaw Avenue near Thorne at around 6:00 p.m and was not using a crosswalk. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in surgery in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police believe alcohol or drugs are not a factor in the collision.