Woman hospitalized after being shot several times, suspect arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A woman was hospitalized after being shot several times in the parking lot of the Quality Inn near the Fresno airport.

At around 4 p.m. police were called to the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Mckinley Avenue and Clinton Way. Police say the victim was shot several times.

The woman is in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center.

The suspect is another woman.

“Both females were involved in some sort of a dispute. We do not know about what, and during that dispute, we do have witnesses that have confirmed that the one female did produce a weapon a firearm, and shoot the other female,” said Lt. Rob Beckwith.

The suspect was arrested by a Fresno Police officer who was in the area at the time of the shooting.