Woman hit and killed while walking on the freeway near Hanford, CHP say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was struck and killed while walking on the freeway Monday evening.

Officials say that around 5:45 p.m. a big rig carrying produce hit and killed the woman who was walking in the second lane on Highway 41 south just past Hanford Armona Road in Kings County.

CHP said the woman died at the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed and cooperated with authorities and was not cited.

CHP does not know why the woman was walking on the freeway and said the truck driver did not see her before impact.

Highway 41 was closed for 90 minutes while authorities investigated the scene and cleared the roadway.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.