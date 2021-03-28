Woman fatally stabbed in southeast Fresno identified

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The woman who was fatally stabbed at the Ranchwood Condos in Southeast Fresno Saturday was identified.

The woman was identified as Melinda Soto, 29, of Fresno.

Police say it doesn’t appear to be domestic violence-related. 

“A female, either a roommate or somebody that’s staying with him, attacked them with a knife,” said Lieutenant Israel Reyes with the Fresno Police Department. “He made some comments about trying to defend himself.”

