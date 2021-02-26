Woman dragged by car during purse snatching in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The husband of a woman who was dragged by a car during a purse snatching in Oakland’s Asian business district says the strong-arm robbery left her bruised and mentally shaken.

Eric Nghiem said his wife Jenny had her purse crossed around her neck and shoulder when a thief grabbed it and jumped into the passenger side of a white car Wednesday afternoon.

Surveillance video showed the victim clinging to her purse as she gets dragged for a short distance before letting it go.

The theft follows a string of assaults and robberies against people of Asian descent in the San Francisco Bay Area since the beginning of the year.