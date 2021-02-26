Woman dragged by car during purse snatching in Oakland

News

by: , TERRY CHEA

Posted: / Updated:
May 04 2021 05:30 pm

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The husband of a woman who was dragged by a car during a purse snatching in Oakland’s Asian business district says the strong-arm robbery left her bruised and mentally shaken.

Eric Nghiem said his wife Jenny had her purse crossed around her neck and shoulder when a thief grabbed it and jumped into the passenger side of a white car Wednesday afternoon.

Surveillance video showed the victim clinging to her purse as she gets dragged for a short distance before letting it go.

The theft follows a string of assaults and robberies against people of Asian descent in the San Francisco Bay Area since the beginning of the year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com