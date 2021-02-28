Woman displaced, transported to hospital after apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A woman was displaced and transported to the hospital after an apartment fire in central Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to Fresno Fire.

Just before 5:00 p.m., Fresno Fire crews responded to the area of University and Fruit Avenues for an apartment fire.

When fire crews arrived, they located fire inside the middle unit out of three adjoining units at the apartment complex.

Fire crews say there was no fire extension to the other units but say the woman of the unit received minor burn injuries and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Two cats were inside the unit, their conditions are unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At least 30 firefighters responded to the fire.