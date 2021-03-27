Woman dies at hospital after stabbing in southeast Fresno

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in southeast Fresno Saturday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., police were dispatched to Ranchwood Condos near Lane and Chestnut Avenues after a call came in from a man saying he had stabbed someone.

The man indicated that he had been attacked by the woman. Officials say it is unclear if she was in a relationship with the man or just roommates.

Officers went into the apartment unit and found a woman with multiple stab wounds in the bathroom.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect was taken to the police station for further questioning but is claiming self-defense at this time.

