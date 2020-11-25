Woman dies after car crashes into palm tree, splits in half

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman died Tuesday night after her car crashed into a palm tree in Fresno County and split in half, according to California Highway Patrol.

Just after 9 p.m., authorities received a call regarding a collision at Chateau Fresno Avenue and Kearney Boulevard.

Authorities say the driver was traveling westbound on Kearney at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle, drifted off to the right, hitting a palm tree.

“Based on the amount of energy it brought to the collision, it ripped the car in half,” said Sgt. Sherman.

An investigation to determine how the accident happened is still ongoing.