Woman dead, man in critical condition after rolling down embankment on Highway 198

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after their vehicle rolled down an embankment Saturday afternoon, according to Hanford area California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say traffic was backing up due to three vehicles involved in a non-injury rear-end accident on Highway 198 near Hanford Armona Road.

While traffic was slowing down, a Frito Lay truck going about 60 mph rear-ended a Prius that rolled down an embankment. The Prius was not involved with the three vehicles involved in the first incident, according to authorities.

When authorities arrived the driver of the Prius was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, while the woman in the passenger seat was declared dead at the scene.

The couple in the Prius were in there 80’s, the driver of the Frito Lay truck was not injured.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

