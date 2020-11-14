Woman charged after freeway crash leaves Caruthers man dead

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Amber Sexton, 33 of Hayfork, was charged with five crimes including “gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated,” the Fresno County District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

These charges come after authorities say Sexton drove the wrong way down Highway 41 in Fresno County Tuesday night leading to a three-vehicle collision. A 23-year-old man from Caruthers died in that crash.

Sexton will face charges of:

Gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated

Driving under the influence of drugs causing great bodily injury

Driving while addicted to a drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving without a license

Sexton remains in custody and is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 16.