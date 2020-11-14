Woman charged after freeway crash leaves Caruthers man dead

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Amber Sexton, 33 of Hayfork, was charged with five crimes including “gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated,” the Fresno County District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

These charges come after authorities say Sexton drove the wrong way down Highway 41 in Fresno County Tuesday night leading to a three-vehicle collision. A 23-year-old man from Caruthers died in that crash.

RELATED: CHP reports woman arrested after fatal DUI-related wrong-way crash on Hwy 41 in Fresno County

Sexton will face charges of:

  • Gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated
  • Driving under the influence of drugs causing great bodily injury
  • Driving while addicted to a drug
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving without a license

Sexton remains in custody and is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 16.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com