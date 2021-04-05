Woman caught on camera stealing bike from Clovis home, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was caught on camera stealing a bicycle from the patio of a home in Clovis last month, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, police say a security camera at a home near Temperance and Herndon Avenues captured a woman walking up onto the patio.

Video shows the woman grabbing a BMX-style bike from the patio before quickly riding away on it.

If you have any information on this theft contact the Clovis Police Department.

