Here's everything we know about Sunday night's 'mass casualty' shooting in Fresno

Woman arrested for Marijuana DUI after fatal crash in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol has arrested a woman they say was high on Marijuana when she hit, and fatally injured an unidentified elderly man on his bicycle in Fresno County.

The crash happened just after 9pm on Cherry and North. Investigators say 31-year old Carina Machuca was on her lunch break from a nearby business and was traveling north bound on Cherry when she struck the cyclist riding in the same direction.

After the crash the woman’s vehicle spun out of control, went through a fence, and came to rest in a field.

Officers believe that she was under the influence of Marijuana when the crash occurred, and she is now being taken to a CHP facility for further sobriety testing.

